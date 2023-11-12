FAO distributes dairy equipment for small farmers' groups to improve dairy processing capacity

FAO distributes dairy equipment for small farmers' groups to improve dairy processing capacity

The project aims to support the peri-urban smallholder farmers to ensure food security and nutrition

A photo of the dairy equipment distributed by FAO to small farmers&#039; groups. Photo: UNB
A photo of the dairy equipment distributed by FAO to small farmers' groups. Photo: UNB

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) distributed dairy equipment to the small dairy farmers groups inside Dhaka North City Corporation areas.

This initiative aims to improve their dairy processing capacity and ensure consumers in low-income urban areas have access to safe and nutritious dairy products.

The distribution is part of the joint project called Food Security for households most affected by the Covid-19 Crisis in at-risk low-income urban areas.

It is implemented by FAO, WFP, UNICEF, and UNFPA, in collaboration with the government by financial support from the Embassy of Sweden.

The project aims to support the peri-urban smallholder farmers to ensure food security and nutrition.

As part of the project, FAO is distributing dairy equipment like milking machines, milk cooling machines, sealer machines, generators, cream separators, weighing scales, lactometers, grass choppers, plastic milk cans, and plastic crates to 10 farmer groups for 189 dairy farmers to use.

The distribution took place on 11 November in Dhelna Eidgah Field, Purbachol; Tafalia Playground, Sector: 17, Uttara, and Baother Momesa Begum High School, Baother, Kachkura, Uttorkhan.

The distribution of these essential dairy equipment to farmers groups will greatly benefit consumers in low-income urban areas by ensuring a more reliable and accessible supply of safe and nutritious dairy products.

