FAO DG lauds PM Hasina's leadership in ensuring food security in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 02:53 pm

Related News

FAO DG lauds PM Hasina's leadership in ensuring food security in Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 02:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh
Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh

Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in ensuring food security in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks when Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met him in FAO HQs in Rome recently.

The FAO DG recalled his fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 36th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) held in March 2022 in Dhaka.

The Foreign Secretary shared an overview of the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years, particularly in the areas of agriculture and food security which received global recognition.

Masud Momen further said that the legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being carried forward by his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose visionary leadership helped achieve a revolution in agriculture and turned the country into self-sufficient in food production.

The Foreign Secretary urged the FAO to support Bangladesh in agro-and-food processing.

While expressing satisfaction with the strong partnership between Bangladesh and FAO for about 50 years, both of them agreed to work closely in the coming days to eradicate poverty and hunger around the globe.

Later, the Director General took the Foreign Secretary and the accompanying delegation for a tour to show the progress of the ongoing construction of the "Sheikh Mujib-Bangladesh Room" at the FAO Headquarters.

Md Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to FAO, was present, among others.

Top News

Bangladesh foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen / FAO / Food Security in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

42m | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

2h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

3h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

20h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

21h | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

5h | TBS Health
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg