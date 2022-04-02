FAO to develop Dhaka food agenda 2041 to ensure nutritious food for all

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working with the government to develop the Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 which aims to develop integrated solutions to address Dhaka's present and future food needs.

Experts on Saturday (2 April) met to take the first steps to formulate the Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 at a seminar organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, together with the FAO at Dhaka's InterContinental Hotel, says a press release.

FAO's Dhaka Food System project, with technical assistance from Wageningen University of Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, is working to develop the Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 through an evidence-based and collaborative approach with a range of stakeholders, including government ministries and departments, the private sector, development partners, research institutions, and academia, the PR read.

The main objectives of the Dhaka Food System (DFS) project are to strengthen food system planning and governance, promote nutrition and food security, upgrade fresh markets, reduce food loss and waste, improve food safety and consumer awareness, and strengthen food value chains, according to the PR.

The Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 will be a shared vision document of the ministry's Local Government Division (LGD) and Dhaka's four City Corporations. It will be developed through action research, pilot initiatives, and consultations. It will guide the country's policymakers to incorporate urban food system planning into national policies, complimenting planned actions following last year's United Nations Food Systems Summit. It is hoped that the Dhaka Food Agenda 2041 will be used as a basis to develop similar strategies for the other emerging megacities, the press release says.

Senior Secretary of the Local Government Division, Helal Uddin Ahmed chaired the seminar while LGRD Minister Tazul Islam MP was chief guest, and the mayor of Dhaka South, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, was special guest.

Ambassador of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen was present there as a guest of honour along with the FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Robert D. Simpson.

Speaking at the seminar, the project's Chief Technical Adviser, John Taylor said: "Meeting tomorrow's challenges of the Dhaka food system requires forward-thinking ideas, innovative solutions, effective policies, collaboration from a range of stakeholders, and committed city corporations."

The seminar also showcased some of the project's successes and was an opportunity to discuss the project's strategies and outputs with regard to the Government National Pathway 2021 and Perspective Plan 2041.