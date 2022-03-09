FAO to advise consumer nations on the impact of the food crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 09:38 pm

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is monitoring the global food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The agency will advise consumer countries on the impact of the crisis on inflation on the basis of its monitoring.

Sridhar Dharmapuri, FAO's conference secretary, came up with the comment at a press conference after the second day of the 36th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of FAO at Intercontinental Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said the FAO was monitoring the food crisis in many parts of the world.

"We are also monitoring the food crisis in the Asia Pacific region. After monitoring the situation (war), an announcement from the FAO's headquarters could come next week," he added.

Sridhar Dharmapuri said they are reviewing climate change, human health, animal health, modernisation of agriculture and agricultural biodiversity in the conference.  

Asked by reporters what kind of discussions had taken place on the price situation amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam said that the agenda of the conference was set a long ago.

Apart from this, the situation of this war will be discussed in the context of other contemporary agendas. That hasn't happened yet, he added.

At the press conference, Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Ruhul Amin Talukder proposed to make Bangladesh a regional digitalisation hub.

"Now it is at an idea stage. If the proposal is accepted, a concept paper will be prepared. There will be extensive discussions," he added.

Forty-three countries – eight in-person and 35 virtually – are participating in the four-day conference scheduled to end on 11 March.

So far, 42 people's representatives including prime ministers, ministers and state ministers from the countries took part in the conference.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the opening session of the ministerial meeting, which is taking place as part of the conference, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Thursday.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

