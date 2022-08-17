Fans throng airport to welcome Shakib Khan, gridlock on Uttara road

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:48 pm

A view from the car towards Uttara. Photo: Traffic Alert Group
Hundreds of admirers of Dhallywood Superstar Shakib Khan today thronged Dhaka airport to receive the actor who returned home from the USA after nine months.

This sudden gathering of a large number of people in the area resulted in traffic congestion on Uttara road, which is already prone to traffic mishaps due to multiple ongoing development projects.

At the time, commuters were seen being stuck on the Tongi-bound lane of Airport Road in a stretched tailback.

"Hundreds of fans of Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan blocked the airport intersection for around 30 minutes, Mohammad Saiful Malik, assistant commissioner of Traffic Police Uttara Division, told The Business Standard adding that traffic police were able to clear the road by 2:30pm.  

The plane carrying Shakib Khan landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1pm.

When faced with media, Shakib Khan said he had a great time abroad but has missed the love of his fans.

For the past few days, the actor's social media fan pages have been calling on followers to be present at the airport to celebrate his homecoming.

Fans who went there to welcome the actor - with banners, posters and flowers - burst into excitement when they saw him coming out of the airport at 1.30pm.

Following chaos during attempts to take selfies with Shakib Khan, airport security became active to bring the situation under control. 

