Family Welfare Visitor: Aspirants cannot conceive due to job requirements

The Directorate General of Family Planning issued a job circular for the position of Family Welfare Visitor (FWV) three years ago, but the recruitment process remains unresolved. The circular stipulated that nominees should not be pregnant or have a child under three years of age during the training upon their final selection.

Despite both written and oral examinations, the directorate has yet to complete the recruitment, causing growing anxiety among job seekers who fear losing their chance at motherhood.

On Sunday morning, job aspirants formed a human chain in front of the Directorate General of Family Planning, demanding the prompt release of the oral examination results. They also submitted a memorandum to the director general after the programme.

According to the job seekers, the Directorate General of Family Planning issued a circular on 20 April 2020, for the position of "Family Welfare Visitor" with the condition that finalists must not be pregnant or have a child under three years of age during the training session.

Although notified in 2020, the written exam was held on 18 February this year, with 7,621 aspirants passing. The oral exam took place on 18 June. However, even after three months have passed, the directorate has yet to release the results.

The aspirants argue that due to the prolonged process of publishing the final results and the fact that the majority of candidates are women, many problems are arising in their lives. Disruptions in family planning are causing individuals to delay parenthood, while others struggle to lead a normal life due to economic constraints, leading to women aging without resolution.

"I am 32 years old now. I have not yet had a child. Even if I want to, I can't. Because this appointment has been pending for more than three years, under a peculiar condition. In addition, the recruitment has been hanging for three years. I am concerned about whether I will ever have the opportunity to become a mother. Whether I secure the job or not, I urge the immediate release of the results. This will at least alleviate my anguish," Selina Zaytun Ity, a participant in the human chain, told The Business Standard.

Tania Mustakin, another job aspirant, lamented, "I applied with great hope and endured a three-year wait for the oral test. The directorate's failure to provide the result is causing immense mental distress within my family."