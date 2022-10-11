Family repatriated to India after a year of imprisonment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 08:37 am

Related News

Family repatriated to India after a year of imprisonment in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 08:37 am
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected

A couple and their son, hailing from Habra in North 24-Parganas, were repatriated to India on Monday, a year after they were jailed for trespassing into Bangladesh.

Suman De, 32, Sujata De, 30, and their son Subhajit, 9, were handed over to the Indian authorities by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police officials at Main Pillar No 76 of the border near Gede in Nadia district on Monday afternoon in the presence of representatives of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

"Repatriation of the couple and their minor son have been made possible because of a coordinated initiative of two countries," a Border Security Force (BSF) official told The Telegraph.

Police and BSF sources said in February last year, the couple with the help of a tout had sneaked into Bangladesh territory to visit their ailing relative in Jashore. Around a month later, on 21 March, the couple was arrested by a patrolling BGB team while trying to return to India in a similar way through a porous border with support of tout.

The couple was eventually handed over to Maheshpur police authorities.

A BSF official said, "They were later produced before a court in Jhenaidah which ordered three month's imprisonment for infiltration. The period of their punishment was completed on 16 November last year. But due to certain legal complications to get their release ensured, the couple had to wait for homecoming. During this period they were kept in Jhenaidah jail. Their release order was issued on Sunday that eventually paved way for homecoming."

Speaking to media persons Suman said, "It was a big mistake on my part to enter Bangladesh illegally without any passport...My maternal uncle was ill. So I tried to reach him fast...while returning home in Habra, we were caught."

Top News

India / illegal entry / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TT Para colony Doms with Harijan leader Gojan Lal (5th from left). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Doms: The curse of being ‘untouchables’

26m | Panorama
Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

11m | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

12h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

13h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro