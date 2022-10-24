Family of late US Senator Kennedy to visit Bangladesh 29 Oct-5 Nov

Bangladesh

UNB
24 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 05:23 pm

Family members of late US Senator Edward M. 'Ted' Kennedy, who visited independent Bangladesh in February, 1972, are scheduled to arrive Dhaka on 29 October.

"Yes, they are coming," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told UNB on Monday.

Officials said they will be visiting Bangladesh marking the 50 years of Bangladesh-US relations.

When approached, a Spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka termed it a "historic visit" and said Edward M. Kennedy, Jr., son of late US Senator Edward M. Kennedy and nephew of late US President John F. Kennedy, and his family will be in Bangladesh to mark a "milestone" of the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-US relations.

They will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. 

His accompanying family members include Dr. Katherine "Kiki" Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter), Teddy Kennedy (son), Grace Kennedy Allen (niece), and Max Allen (nephew).

Under the auspices of the US Department of State's Speakers Program, Kennedy will speak at Dhaka University to commemorate the legacy of his father as a staunch advocate for Bangladesh's fight for independence and will visit the banyan tree his father planted to symbolize the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh. 

As a lawyer and advocate for civil rights of individuals with disabilities, he will also deliver a lecture on disability rights at the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts.

During the one-week visit to Bangladesh, the Kennedy family will visit various cultural attractions and meet with civil society representatives, US government-sponsored exchange programme alumni and Bangladesh government officials.

In February, 1972, Senator Ted Kennedy spoke to the students at University of Dhaka and said, "You know while some governments do not yet recognise you, the people of the world do recognise you, and they recognise all you have accomplished here in the name of freedom from tyranny and oppression.We are brothers in liberty, and no man, no policy, no government can change that fact."

Senator Kennedy planted a banyan tree on Dhaka University's campus as a living tribute to friendship, resilience, and hope, and it stands today.

Senator Ted Kennedy during his 1972 visit to Dhaka also said, "The struggle of the people of Bangladesh evokes the greatest memories of our past."

Bangladesh and the United States have been "strong enduring partners" for the past five decades.

