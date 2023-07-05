Family and locals vandalise clinic over death of pregnant woman

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 11:08 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Relatives of a patient and agitated local people vandalised a clinic in Fatikchhari upazila of Chatogram district following the death of a pregnant woman on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Zannatul Mawa Rony, 22, wife of Roman Uddin of Manikpur village in the upazila.

Quoting the victim's husband, Kazi Masud, officer-in-charge of Fatikchhari Police Station, said Zannatul was admitted to 'Sheba Hospital and Maternity Clinic' on Tuesday morning for her delivery.

In the night, Zannatul and her unborn baby died after the physicians of the maternity clinic administered injections during a cesarean procedure, the deceased's husband said.

Around 8 pm, the doctors and nurses apparently fled the scene.

When Zannatul's family found her dead, they tried to contact the physicians but failed.

As the news spread, locals vandalised the clinic.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged batons to disperse them.

Later, police brought the situation under control.

