Families of those killed in recent protests demand Hasina’s trial at special tribunal

Family members of those who were killed during the quota reform protests gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar today (14 August) demanding punishment for those who gave ordered to kill people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Family members of those who were killed during the violence centering the recent student protests urged the interim government to bring former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back into the country and have her tried at a special tribunal.

They formed a human chain programme at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at around 10:30am today (14 August).

During the human chain, families of the deceased demanded justice for the killings.

The families also demanded trial for former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan, law enforcers and Awami League's political goons.

Father of Hafizur Rahman, who was killed in clashed at Badda, said, "Only he who has lost his son knows the pain. Exemplary punishment has to be ensured for those who had planned and executed killings in cold blood. Only then our grief will be reduced."

Sharmin Sultana, sister of Md Jewel who was killed in Shanir Akhra, said, "Not only students but working class people were also killed during the movement. I'm making rounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the death certificate of my brother since the last few days, but they aren't providing it citing a need for post-mortem first. Our Demand is to put an end to the harassment of the martyrs' families."