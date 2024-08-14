Families of those killed in recent protests demand Hasina’s trial at special tribunal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 02:11 pm

Related News

Families of those killed in recent protests demand Hasina’s trial at special tribunal

During the human chain, families of the deceased demanded justice for the killings.

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 02:11 pm
Family members of those who were killed during the quota reform protests gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar today (14 August) demanding punishment for those who gave ordered to kill people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Family members of those who were killed during the quota reform protests gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar today (14 August) demanding punishment for those who gave ordered to kill people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Family members of those who were killed during the violence centering the recent student protests urged the interim government to bring former prime minister Sheikh Hasina back into the country and have her tried at a special tribunal.

They formed a human chain programme at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at around 10:30am today (14 August).

During the human chain, families of the deceased demanded justice for the killings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The families also demanded trial for former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan, law enforcers and Awami League's political goons.

Father of Hafizur Rahman, who was killed in clashed at Badda, said, "Only he who has lost his son knows the pain. Exemplary punishment has to be ensured for those who had planned and executed killings in cold blood. Only then our grief will be reduced."

Sharmin Sultana, sister of Md Jewel who was killed in Shanir Akhra, said, "Not only students but working class people were also killed during the movement. I'm making rounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for the death certificate of my brother since the last few days, but they aren't providing it citing a need for post-mortem first. Our Demand is to put an end to the harassment of the martyrs' families." 

Top News

Bangladesh / quota reform protest / violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A businessman who went missing shared his experience of 'Aynaghar'

A businessman who went missing shared his experience of 'Aynaghar'

15m | Videos
Withdraw all false cases in Dhaka by Thursday, across the country by August 31- Asif Nazrul

Withdraw all false cases in Dhaka by Thursday, across the country by August 31- Asif Nazrul

45m | Videos
Financial sector stability to get top priority: Ahsan H Mansur

Financial sector stability to get top priority: Ahsan H Mansur

1h | Videos
Former DMP commissioner Habibur, SB chief Monirul sent on forced retirement

Former DMP commissioner Habibur, SB chief Monirul sent on forced retirement

1h | Videos