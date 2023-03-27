Families of genocide victims hold Ziaur Rahman responsible for Jamaat’s rise

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Families of genocide victims hold Ziaur Rahman responsible for Jamaat’s rise

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Families of genocide victims hold Ziaur Rahman responsible for Jamaat’s rise

A group of academics, families of victims of Pakistan army orchestrated genocide, rights activists, researchers and students held Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founder Ziaur Rahman and his successor Khaleda Zia responsible behind the rise of Jamaat-e-Islami, a political party consists of self-confessed war criminals.

They observed that a global backing for Pakistan including US and China in 1971 amd reluctance of such global powers are major barriers behind the international recognisition of the genocide, reads a press release.  

Following the gruesome assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with most of his family members, Gen Ziaur Rahman rose to become the country's first military ruler who, the speakers said, offered an olive branch for then isolated war criminal led party Jamaat.   

"It was Gen Zia who embraced the killer of my father Dr Aleem Chowdhury, then an prominent ophthalmologist, who was dragged down from his home, mutilated and gunned down by local group of collaborators aided by the Pakistan Army during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh," said his daughter Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury at the seminar.

"We believe a known pro Pakistan aide Maulana Abdul Mannan was the mastermind behind the killing of my father while the only fault they thought to justify that killing for his role in offering treatment to wounded freedom fighters while killers of country's founding fathers were also embraced by Gen Zia," according to Prof Nuzhar.

She said, "Gen Ziaur Rahman embraced that killer Mr Mannan and he was even promoted to the rank of a deputy minister by Zia. A brazen testimony of how war criminals were promoted… so what can be the goal except wiping out the ideals and values of the Liberation War that prompted Gen Zia."

A mutilated, bullet ridden, disfigured and decomposed body Dr Aleem was identified in Rayer Bazar mass graveyard on 18 December 1971 like hundreds of such brightest minds killed and dumped by Pak army in nexus with local collaborators on days before their public surrender, a grisly scheme now countrymen observed as Martyred Intellectual Day on 14 December.

Tarana Halim, prominent cultural personality and member of AL's central executive committee, said "Under Begum Zia, that unholy alliance between BNP and Jamaat grew further. Two self-confessed and most notorious war criminals— Motiur Rahman Nizami and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid — were even promoted to ministers during the last reign of BNP between 2001 and 2006.

"Even when voted out of power, BNP's top leader Khaleda echoed similar tune with Jamaat on the war crimes trial. A brazen defence has been put up by Khaleda and her top aides in defence of Jamaat to stop the war crimes trial while overwhelming majority even took to the street in support of the trial and that alliance is still very much intact," added Tarana. 

A number of Rajshahi University professors also took part in the discussion arranged under the banner of One Bangladesh, a platform of professionals, at the Rajshahi University campus. They echoed a similar view and urged international powers to "correct the decade old wounds through international recognisition of the genocide".

genocide / Ziaur Rahman / Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

9h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

11h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

11h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

3h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

7h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

10h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year