Families of enforced disappearance victims demand justice, impartial probe

Families of individuals subjected to enforced disappearance in the country have appealed to the government to take swift actions to prevent such heinous crimes and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

They also urge the government to initiate impartial investigations into these cases and extend an invitation to the UN working group to visit Bangladesh, facilitating their involvement in addressing these instances of disappearance.

They participated at an event organised at the IDEB Bhaban in Dhaka commemorating the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances by Mayer Daak, a platform of the victims' families.

Around 100 family members of enforced disappearance victims joined the event to share the harrowing experiences they have endured.

Anisha Islam Insha, a 17-year-old daughter of businessman Ismail Hossain Baten who has been missing since June 2019, "We have held onto hope for my father's return ever since he went missing. My younger brother was merely two years old at the time, but he is now acutely aware of our father's disappearance. He often asks, 'Is our father still alive?'"

The timber trader was last seen in the Shah Ali area of the capital.

"Dear prime minister, how would you respond to my brother's question?" she said.

Md Sohel, president of Bangshal Chatra Dal unit, disappeared on 2 December 2013. His daughter, Safa, was only two months old back then. Safa, now 10, has grown up in his absence.

"For a decade, we have not been able to celebrate Eid or any other festivals. It pains me deeply. Why am I denied the joy of celebrating Eid? Why can I not go to the Baishakhi mela with my father?" Safa said emotionally before a sizable audience.

Photographer Shafiqul Islam Kajol, one of the few individuals who managed to return after being subjected to disappearance, blamed the government for the numerous cases of disappearances.

"While we have been told that enforced disappearances have ceased, the truth is they have merely been momentarily suspended. The law enforcement agencies will employ the same strategy whenever they find it expedient," he said.

Afroza Islam Akhi, coordinator of Maayer Daak, said they encountered difficulties in securing venues for organising the programme. "Initially, we approached the press club authorities, followed by the Engineers Institution and Krishibid Institute, but each time they learned that the organiser was Maayer Daak, permission was denied."

Sanjida Islam Tulee, co-founder of Maayer Daak, said both human rights organisations have documented a total of 659 cases of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh over the last 14 years. However, she emphasised that the actual figure is likely three times higher than reported.

Asif Nazrul, professor in Dhaka University's law department, emphasised that individuals were subjected to disappearances and killings due to their opposition to the government's unlawful grasp on power.

"To establish a country free from disappearances and extrajudicial killings, it is imperative that we elect a government through the people's vote," he said.

Participants in the event include Dhaka University Professor CR Abrar, Chief Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki, BNP Executive Committee member Tabith Awal, Nagarik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna.

Later in the day, the families embarked on a march towards Naya Paltan in the capital city.