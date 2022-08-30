Families of disappearance victims seek their return

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 04:54 pm

Families of disappearance victims seek their return

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Human rights organisation Mayer Dak (the call of mothers) has observed the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances through a human chain demanding the return of missing persons. 

Some 40 families, all relatives of the victims, stood in front of the National Museum in Shahbag on Tuesday (30 August) morning. 

"My son has been deprived of his father's love. Tears roll down my cheek when I see other fathers cuddling their children or spending time together," said Nasrin Jahan Smriti, wife of "missing" businessman Ismail Hossain. 

He went missing in June 2019. After that, for a long time, Smriti and their relatives kept visiting the offices of various law enforcement agencies but failed to receive any assistance.

"Now I, with my two children, somehow survive by teaching in a private school and doing a few tuitions. When will he [Ismail] get back?," Smriti questioned. 

Anisha Islam, a 10th-grade student and eldest daughter of Kushtia Shwecchasebak League leader Sajjad Hossain Sabuj, joined the programme with the demand of getting her father back. 

"You have lost your father, then why are you unable to do justice for my lost father? You can pray for your father, I cannot even pray for my father. I don't know whether my father is alive or dead," she said addressing the prime minister. 

Sabuj's son Sahed Hossain said his father was picked up by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members in August 2015 from Gazipur. 

"He was picked up with two other leaders who were later released. But my father was not released yet. We are not getting any support from anyone," he told The Business Standard. 

Tabith Awal, a member of BNP's international relations committee, expressed solidarity with the programme. 

"We repeatedly come up with a question, where are our family members? The government has to answer this," he said in his speech.

