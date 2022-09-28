Families of arrestees claim Rahima’s daughter Mariam behind mysterious disappearance

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has said that the disappearance of Rahima Begum, who was found alive in Faridpur, was not an incident of "abduction."

"We did not find any evidence of abduction from her house in Khulna's Daulatpur," SP Syed Mushfiqur Rahman of PBI Khulna said on Wednesday (28 September).

"We are still investigating the case and action will be taken if Rahima Begum had made false accusations about her disappearance," the PBI official said.

Meanwhile, family members of those arrested in the case have claimed that Rahima Begum's daughter Mariam Mannan is the "mastermind" behind the mysterious disappearance.

They said that if Mariam and others involved in the incident are questioned, the truth will be revealed.

On Sunday (25 September), Rahima Begum, who remained "missing" for 29 days, was handed over to her family after her statement was recorded in court.

Later, she was taken to her younger daughter Aduri Akter's house in Khulna's Boyra area, said the plaintiff's lawyer Afruzzaman Tutul.

In her statement, Rahima provided detailed information on being "abducted over a land dispute."

She said she was abducted and taken to Chattogram. From there, she went to Faridpur on her own.

The night before, police rescued Rahima from the Boalmari upazila of Faridpur.

"I was abducted by some unidentified men from in front of my house," Rahima claimed when she met her family members at the PBI office in Khulna.

"Golam Kibria and Md Mohiuddin, two people with whom Rahima was at loggerheads over land, had forcefully collected her signature on a blank paper and left her at a remote place with only Tk1,000," Mushfiqur quoted Rahima at the time.