Families of armed forces officers executed during Zia regime seek US ambassador’s intervention for justice

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 03:41 pm

Related News

Families of armed forces officers executed during Zia regime seek US ambassador’s intervention for justice

UNB
15 December, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 03:41 pm
Families of armed forces officers executed during Zia regime seek US ambassador’s intervention for justice

Awaiting justice for over four decades, families of freedom fighters, who were members of the armed forces, executed under Gen Ziaur Rahman's rule, sought intervention of US Ambassador Peter Haas for bringing the perpetrators to book.

Under the banner of 'Mayer Kanna', a platform of family members of victims of enforced disappearance during Gen Ziaur Rahman's regime, they made the call to the US ambassador when he visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of 'Mayer Dak', an organisation of families of victims of enforced disappearance, in Dhaka's Shaheenbagh on Wednesday morning.

Sanjida is the sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, who is reportedly a victim of enforced disappearance that took place in 2013.

The 'Mayer Kanna' organisers explained their move to seek the US ambassador's intervention is a press release signed by Kamruzzaman Lenin, who lost his father, freedom fighter Sergeant Saydur Rahman who later joined the Air Forces and was hanged "without justification" under Gen Zia's rule.

In the appeal to the US ambassador, the 'Mayer Kanna' organisers wrote: "We have come to you for a fair trial. We strongly believe the USA will take a strong stand against this inhumane act by killer Zia and will play a leading role in taking the issue to the international arena."

"We hope that the US government will consider these matters in a very humane manner and set a shining example in history by setting up an international commission of inquiry and taking effective steps to strengthen the rule of law and human rights," the appeal further reads.

After Gen Zia, founder of BNP, took over, 1000s of armed forces officers – many of them freedom fighters – were executed at his order, according to victim families and independent researchers.

On December 10, marking the international day for human rights, these families described a series of ordeals that turned their lives upside down during that period. Many are still unaware of the remains of their loved ones, executed during the rule of Gen Zia.

Referring to the aftermath of "hijacking and landing of a Japanese plane in Dhaka by the Japanese Red Army" in 1977, the letter for justice to the US ambassador mentioned that "forces loyal to Gen Zia" opened fire on army and air force in Dhaka, killing hundreds of officers, in the name of a coup d'état.

Zia unjustly executed around 1,156 army and air force personnel – by hanging or firing squad, the appeal reads.

The press release from 'Mayer Kanna' said that acting on information that the US ambassador was visiting a house in Shaheenbagh area in the capital, victim families, who live in the area, "showed up and drew the attention of the ambassador."
 

US Ambassador Peter Haas / Enforced Disappearance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

2h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

2h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

3h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1h | TBS Entertainment
Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

4h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

5h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit