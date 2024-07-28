False propaganda targeting Bangladesh Army spread by various foreign media, social media: ISPR

28 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 06:30 pm

The Bangladesh Army has called for public cooperation to prevent confusion caused by such misleading information

A file photo of an army patrol team in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
A file photo of an army patrol team in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) has condemned the false and misleading propaganda being spread by certain vested groups through various foreign media and social media platforms, aiming to tarnish the image of the Bangladesh Army both domestically and internationally.

"The main objective is to undermine the army's reputation at home and abroad," said the ISPR in a media release today (28 July).

The ISPR emphasised that the Bangladesh Army is operating in support of the civil administration, adhering to existing laws and upholding the country's constitution to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of people and property, and restore normalcy in public life.

The Bangladesh Army has called for public cooperation to prevent confusion caused by such misleading information and news propagated by these vested groups.

The Bangladesh Army remains committed to the people, always ready to serve the interests of the nation, the ISPR reiterated.

Amid a deteriorating security situation across the country, the army has been deployed in their respective areas of responsibility since the morning of 20 July to provide overall security to the public and protect key installations.

The presence of the army on the ground, alongside other forces, has helped quickly control the law and order situation and address the anarchy, the ISPR added. 
 

