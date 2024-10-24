False production dates, cockroaches: Aziz Bakery fined Tk4 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

False production dates, cockroaches: Aziz Bakery fined Tk4 lakh

The bakery at Moghbazar in Dhaka was fined during a mobile court drive led by BSFA Executive Magistrate Ishrat Siddika

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BSFA) today (24 October) fined Aziz Bakery Ltd Tk4 lakh over false production date on goods packages, not including labels on food materials and other irregularities.

The bakery at Moghbazar in Dhaka was fined during a mobile court drive led by BSFA Executive Magistrate Ishrat Siddika, reads a press statement issued by the regulator.

During the drive, BSFA officials found that the bakery was producing various types of food products, including butter buns, breads, pastries, cakes, muffins and donuts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BSFA team found that the bakery was mislabelling and improperly storing products, including breads and butter buns, indicating they were produced on October 26, despite being made today.

"Various food products such as food colours and flavours were found stored at the baker, including in refrigerators, without proper labelling.

Besides, the BSFA said, it also found the "presence of cockroaches in various food preparation rooms and it appeared that the establishment did not take any kind of pest control measures."

The company was fined Tk4 lakh for these irregularities under the Food Safety Act, 2013.

The company was also directed to maintain proper hygiene, labelling, and storing of foods.

Top News

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) / Aziz Bakery Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos