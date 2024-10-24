False production dates, cockroaches: Aziz Bakery fined Tk4 lakh

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BSFA) today (24 October) fined Aziz Bakery Ltd Tk4 lakh over false production date on goods packages, not including labels on food materials and other irregularities.

The bakery at Moghbazar in Dhaka was fined during a mobile court drive led by BSFA Executive Magistrate Ishrat Siddika, reads a press statement issued by the regulator.

During the drive, BSFA officials found that the bakery was producing various types of food products, including butter buns, breads, pastries, cakes, muffins and donuts.

The BSFA team found that the bakery was mislabelling and improperly storing products, including breads and butter buns, indicating they were produced on October 26, despite being made today.

"Various food products such as food colours and flavours were found stored at the baker, including in refrigerators, without proper labelling.

Besides, the BSFA said, it also found the "presence of cockroaches in various food preparation rooms and it appeared that the establishment did not take any kind of pest control measures."

The company was fined Tk4 lakh for these irregularities under the Food Safety Act, 2013.

The company was also directed to maintain proper hygiene, labelling, and storing of foods.