Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:07 pm

Related News

Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

UNB
15 July, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:07 pm
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

A construction worker of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project died after a crane fell on him in Gazipur's Chandna Chowrasta area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway Friday (15 July) afternoon.

The identity of the worker couldn't be known yet.

Some others were injured in the accident.

Mohsin Reza, a supplier of Rafiq Enterprise, said that the crane fell off a trailer truck, causing the death of the construction worker.

"The deceased's body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy," said Maleq Khasru Khan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's (GMP) Bason police station.

Top News

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) / worker dies / crane accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

12h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1h | Videos
Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty