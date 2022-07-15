Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

A construction worker of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project died after a crane fell on him in Gazipur's Chandna Chowrasta area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway Friday (15 July) afternoon.

The identity of the worker couldn't be known yet.

Some others were injured in the accident.

Mohsin Reza, a supplier of Rafiq Enterprise, said that the crane fell off a trailer truck, causing the death of the construction worker.

"The deceased's body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy," said Maleq Khasru Khan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's (GMP) Bason police station.