Falling container kills man at expressway construction site in Tejgaon

Shamim Miah was crushed to death when a container fell off a crane at the construction site of the Elevated Expressway under the Bijay Sarani Flyover in Tejgaon.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Another life has been cut short in an accident involving the construction of the elevated expressway in the capital.

Shamim Miah, 39, was crushed to death when a container fell off a crane at the construction site of the Elevated Expressway beneath the Bijay Sarani Flyover in the Tejkunipara railway colony around 11am today.

Police have arrested crane operator Azharul Islam Sohag, 29, in connection with a case filed over the accident, Tejgaon Thana Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mahsin told The Business Standard.

He said Shamim died on the spot when the container suddenly dropped from the crane.

Tejgaon Thana police have transported Shamim's body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College (ShSMC).

Earlier a day, a passerby died when a piece of steel fell on him from the overhead under-construction elevated expressway in Moghbazar's Dilu Road area in the capital.

On 7 December last year, Rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country was disrupted for hours after a train derailed from being hit by a crane at the Dhaka Expressway construction site in the capital's Tejgaon area.

In another tragic incident, five people were crushed to death after a segment of a viaduct meant for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project fell from a crane on a car in Dhaka's Uttara on 15 August 2022.

elevated expressway / accident at construction site / Bangladesh

