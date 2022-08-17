Fakhrul slams govt price hikes, public suffering 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Fakhrul slams govt price hikes, public suffering 

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Fakhrul slams govt price hikes, public suffering 

The government has become extremely "cruel and merciless" and does not care for the welfare and wellbeing of the people, says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"This is a government by the businessman, for the businessman, of the businessman," Fakhrul alleged while asserting that an avaricious and selfish business group is running the country.

As a result of this, every time when there is a conflict of interest, the interest of businessmen always gets preference, he added.

"When the middle class and lower-middle-class people of the country are being crushed by the abnormal hike of commodity prices, insensitive remarks made by minister feels like a rubbing salt into the wounds," he said while speaking during a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Wednesday.

He lambasted the sudden fuel price hike in the country noting that the rate of crude oil in the global market has dropped to $90 from $130 and is dropping further.

The BNP leader blamed the government for using the foreign exchange reserve shortage as an excuse to suddenly increase the prices while it could be adjusted using the profits made by the state's oil monopoly, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The BPC is the only profit-making government agency that has made a profit to the tune of Tk48,000 crore over the last eight years by selling fuel to consumers at prices higher than in the global market.

"With this unreasonable, inhumane and inconsiderate action, the government has placed the burden of its reckless corruption, mismanagement and ineffectiveness on the shoulders of the common people."

Suggesting a temporary tax waiver on fuel oil import, Mirza Fakhrul claimed that NBR, as a part of the government, could have waived this tax but they won't because they need a lot of money to implement the mega projects.

"NBR wants to source all that money from the pocket of common people," he remarked.

Citing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who on 27 July said there is no need to buy octane-petrol as it comes as a by-product from the gas we extract, Fakhrul criticized the recent price hike of these two fuels as "illogical."

The BNP leader once again today urged everyone remain on the streets as in the past for the downfall of the government.

"Everyone should unite against the corrupt and authoritarian government to get rid of it and through mass movement and establish a people's government in a true sense," he furthered.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

18m | Videos
Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

3h | Videos
BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

7h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador