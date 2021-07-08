Fakhrul slams govt for pandemic mismanagement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 01:59 pm

Fakhrul slams govt for pandemic mismanagement

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 01:59 pm
Fakhrul slams govt for pandemic mismanagement

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the country's Covid situation has become uncontrollable due to the government's indifference in pandemic management and extreme failure to formulate a scientific policy to curb the infection

He also slammed the government's lockdown measures and policies saying, "Lockdown has now become an ineffective cruel joke."

The BNP spokesperson said the lockdown measures are hitting hard specifically those who live from hand to mouth.

"Keeping billions of poor people at home without cash assistance or food aid is a gross violation of human rights," he said.

He claimed that BNP regularly has been showcasing their roadmap for combating the Covid-19 pandemic prior to its first, second and 'third' wave.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the government is benefiting from the pandemic crisis and giving way to reckless corruption and misgoverning.

He put forward a set of proposals to effectively dial down the impact of Covid-19 pandemic including Tk15,000 financial assistance and food aid to the poor and formulation of a National Emergency Advisory Committee consisting of health experts, all political parties, NGOs and social organisations.

BNP / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

