Fakhrul signs condolence book for Iranian president, foreign minister

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 02:30 pm

Related News

Fakhrul signs condolence book for Iranian president, foreign minister

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in dense fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two crucial leaders during a time of extraordinary tension gripping the wider Middle East

UNB
23 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir signs condolence book on 23 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir signs condolence book on 23 May 2024. Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday signed the condolence book opened at the Iranian Embassy here following the tragic death of its President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their entourage in a helicopter crash.

The BNP leader went to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the capital's Gulshan area and signed the condolence book, expressing solidarity with the bereaved people of Iran and the families of the deceased.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the embassy, Fakhrul said their party is deeply saddened by the deaths of Iran's popular president, foreign minister, and other high officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"On behalf of the party, its chairperson, and acting chairman, I came to the Iranian embassy in Dhaka and expressed our condolences," he said.

At a time when the world needs experienced politicians more than ever, Fakhrul said the sudden departure of a seasoned, prudent and popular leader like President Raisi of Iran is very upsetting for world peace.

He conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved families and well-wishers of the deceased, the people, and the government of Iran at this difficult time.

Fakhrul prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased, including President Raisi, and the people of Iran the strength to overcome shock.

He also prayed for divine blessings so that the Iranian people can make the right decisions at this tough time to continue their contributions to world politics.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in dense fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two crucial leaders during a time of extraordinary tension gripping the wider Middle East.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Condolence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

38m | Videos
Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

2h | Videos
Some animals can recognize faces

Some animals can recognize faces

4h | Videos
Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

16h | Videos