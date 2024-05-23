Fakhrul signs condolence book for Iranian president, foreign minister

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday signed the condolence book opened at the Iranian Embassy here following the tragic death of its President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their entourage in a helicopter crash.

The BNP leader went to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the capital's Gulshan area and signed the condolence book, expressing solidarity with the bereaved people of Iran and the families of the deceased.

Talking to reporters after coming out of the embassy, Fakhrul said their party is deeply saddened by the deaths of Iran's popular president, foreign minister, and other high officials.

"On behalf of the party, its chairperson, and acting chairman, I came to the Iranian embassy in Dhaka and expressed our condolences," he said.

At a time when the world needs experienced politicians more than ever, Fakhrul said the sudden departure of a seasoned, prudent and popular leader like President Raisi of Iran is very upsetting for world peace.

He conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved families and well-wishers of the deceased, the people, and the government of Iran at this difficult time.

Fakhrul prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased, including President Raisi, and the people of Iran the strength to overcome shock.

He also prayed for divine blessings so that the Iranian people can make the right decisions at this tough time to continue their contributions to world politics.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in dense fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two crucial leaders during a time of extraordinary tension gripping the wider Middle East.