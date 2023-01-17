Fakhrul returns home after health checkup at hospital

UNB

UNB
17 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:48 pm

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has returned home from hospital after receiving treatment.

He returned to his Uttara residence after discharge from hospital on Monday night.

He was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health checkup on Sunday morning under the supervision of Cardiologist Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.

Fakhrul said, "I returned home and feeling much better now. The doctors asked to take the medicines timely and take proper rest."

"But there is no such thing like rest for politicians."

Fakhrul has been suffering from various health complications, including cardiac problems which intensified during his recent imprisonment.

In 2015, he was admitted to a Singapore Hospital when he was diagnosed with a block in the internal carotid artery in his neck while in prison. Since there is no treatment for this disease in Bangladesh, he has to go to Singapore every year.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. He will have to stay there for a few more days, said BNP's Health Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam.

Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on 9 January after the bail order reached the jail authorities.

On 8 January, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order granting bail to Fakhrul and Abbas in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists at Nayapaltan on 7 December last year.

On 9 December, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked them up from their homes in separate raids in the capital, a day before the party's much-talked about rally in the capital.

