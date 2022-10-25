Fakhrul expresses condolence over Sitrang deaths 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep grief and condolences over the death of 35 people in 16 districts of the country in cyclone Sitrang.

In his condolence speech Tuesday (25 October), BNP Secretary General demanded adequate support from the government for the bereaved families and victims of the cyclone.

He appealed to the party leaders to come forward per to their capacity in the rehabilitation of the victims in the aftermath of the cyclone, said a BNP media release from Shairul Kabir Khan, BNP Chairperson's press wing member.