Fakhrul denies meeting Peter Haas

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has denied having any meeting with US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas on Thursday.

BNP chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter.

"It has been reported in various media that I had a meeting with Peter Haas. But that is false. I did not have any meeting with him today," the BNP general secretary told the media.

Earlier today, a BNP's media cell source said Fakhrul had a meeting with Haas at the American Club of Gulshan around 1:15pm on Thursday.

Currently the US pre-election observation team is visiting Dhaka. This team came to Dhaka last Saturday.

The US delegation already met with various parties including BNP, Awami League during their visit to Dhaka. Mirza Fakhrul Islam led the BNP delegation in the meeting with the US team last Monday.