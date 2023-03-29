Fakhrul demands release of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 06:58 pm

Fakhrul demands release of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams.

"The journalist society is in danger today. However, there are some journalists who are being favoured by the government. Journalists and journalist organisations have been systematically divided," said Fakhrul at a press conference organised at BNP office in Gulshan on Wednesday (29 March).

Fakhrul also said, "Our speeches do not get televised even for a second and those of us who can speak are not called on talk shows. This is the reality. The only goal of this government is to stay in power."

National daily Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams was picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday.

A case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him by one Golam Kibria, a Jubo League leader.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

