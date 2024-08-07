Fakhrul demands election within 3 months

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the interim government to hold election within three months.

"The interim government must arrange election within three months, and we will fully cooperate with them," the BNP leader said at a BNP rally in Nayapaltan today (7 August).

"We need to utilise this victory and have to be patient," he added.

Praising the students managing street traffic, he said, "Their efforts bring us great joy."

Speaking about the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators, Fakhrul said, "We stand in full solidarity with them."

Fakhrul further said that no BNP leaders or activists are involved in the nationwide vandalism and looting.

"Those who are accomplices of the fascist government are committing these acts, not BNP. If anyone uses BNP's name for such actions, they should be handed over to law enforcement," he added.