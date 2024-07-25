Fake X account using Italian ambassador's name removed

Fake X account using Italian ambassador's name removed

UNB
25 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Ambassador Antonio Alessandro. Photo: UNB
Ambassador Antonio Alessandro. Photo: UNB

A fake social media profile using the name of Italian Ambassador in Dhaka, Antonio Alessandro, has been removed, officials have confirmed.

Earlier, the Italian Ambassador reported that a fake profile has been created on X (formerly Twitter) in his name.

The Italian government informed that whatever message appeared from such a profile is not attributable to Ambassador Alessandro. Some protest-related photos and messages were shared from that fake account.

While all necessary steps have been taken to request the removal of the fake social media profile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic is thankful to the competent authorities in Dhaka for assuring the protection of Ambassador Alessandro and the staff of the Embassy, according to a diplomatic communication seen by UNB.

Italian Ambassador in Dhaka Antonio Alessandro / X

Comments

