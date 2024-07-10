Fake eye specialist fined Tk1 lakh in Chattogram

A mobile court fined Pulak Kanti Dey, a fake doctor, Tk1 lakh for allegedly providing unauthorised eye treatment in Chattogram's Raujan upazila.

The raid, conducted by Raujan Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Angyajai Marma, took place on the second floor of Absar Market of Raujan Municipality at 8:30pm yesterday (9 July).

Accompanied by Raujan Upazila Health Officer Dr Suman Dhar, Magistrate Angyajai Marma discovered that Pulak Kanti Dey had been posing as an eye specialist for an extended period.

Operating from the lab system chamber at Absar Market, Dey provided medical services without holding any relevant qualifications.

In reality, he is an assistant at an eye hospital in Chattogram city and a resident of Patia Upazila.

Magistrate Angyajai Marma confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said, "Pulak Kanti Dey has been fined one lakh taka for allegedly providing treatment through prescriptions while not being a doctor with a degree. He works as an assistant in an eye hospital in Chattogram."

Dey has signed a bond promising not to treat patients under the guise of a doctor in the future.