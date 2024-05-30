Fake Covid test scam: Shahed, four others indicted

UNB
30 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:10 pm

The trial in the case began formally through framing of the charges

A file photo of Regent&#039;s chairman Shahed. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Regent's chairman Shahed. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Thursday (30 May) framed charges against five people, including Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed, in a case over Regent Hospital's fake Covid test scam.

The trial in the case began formally through framing of the charges.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohona Alamgir passed the order after rejecting an appeal for excluding the names of the accused from the charges.

The other accused are Dipayan Basu, 32, Anindya Dutta, 31, Masud Parvez, 40, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 39. Dipayan and Anindya have been on the run since the  filing  of the case.

According to the prosecution, the accused issued fake COVID-19 certificates for 76 workers of Dhaka metro rail and thus embezzled Tk2.66 lakh.

On 20 July 2020, Md Rezaul Karim, an administrative officer of AKSID Corporation Limited, filed the case with Uttara west police station.

On 30 May 2021, Sub-Inspector Md Yadur Rahman of the police station submitted a charge sheet before the court.

