Fair elections depend on EC: Eminent citizens

Due to its overarching authority during elections, the success of the upcoming city and national polls will depend on the Election Commission, several eminent citizens have commented.

The polls will not be fair if the commission neglects to follow the rules and regulations of the election, they said at a roundtable organised by the Editors Guild at Dhaka Gallery in the capital on Saturday.

Former secretary Zillar Rahman said, "The administration does not play any role in the elections, decisions are taken by the Election Commission. All matters of the election come under the supervision of the commission when the polls are held."

Samakal's Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan said a good election means participatory and spontaneous participation of the people.

"However, it is not possible because of many issues. Due to this, people are not interested in what will happen in the polls," he said.

Former chief information commissioner Professor Dr Golam Rahman said the upcoming city election is a "window display" before the national elections.

"Therefore, just like the ruling party, BNP should also have had a presence in the polls," he said, adding that the party is not achieving anything by boycotting the elections.

BNP could have participated in the elections and still opposed the government, he commented.

Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) said, "Democratic political party has not yet been formed in our country. So there are rebel candidates from both the ruling and the opposition parties. This political reality has to be accepted."

Dr Harun-or-Rashid, former vice-chancellor, National University of Bangladesh, said the country must get out of the mindset that elections are only fair if the opposition wins.

The discussion, titled "How will be the city elections", was moderated by Editors Guild Executive Committee Member Rezwanul Haque.

Human rights activist Khushi Kabir, urban planner architect Iqbal Habib and former election commissioner Kabita Khanam also participated in the discussion.