Failing to save ancestral home, woman ‘attempts suicide’ with 3 kids in city

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

A 35-year old woman tried to set herself and three children on fire by pouring kerosene in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday reportedly after being to failed to get justice to save ancestral home.

The woman was identified as Shirin Khan, 35, wife of Junayed Ahamed Khan from Rupganj area in Narayanganj.  Their three children are Sazida Khan,3, Zahir Khan, 10, and Sharmin Khan,16.

Abdul Momin, a sub inspector of Shahbagh police station, said police rescued them and admitted them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Shirin got frustrated after failing to get justice from the authorities in her locality, he said.

Shirin and her three children swallowed sleeping pills before pouring kerosene on their bodies in front of the National Press Club, he added.

