Failing to get nominations, some AL leaders terming candidates 'Razakar': Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:28 pm

Related News

Failing to get nominations, some AL leaders terming candidates 'Razakar': Quader

TBS Report 
27 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the leaders and activists of the party are accusing each other of being Razakars after failing to get party nominations. 

Senior party officials are hearing these allegations while selecting candidates for the party's nomination for chairman post in the ongoing union parishad elections, Quader said.  

The AL general secretary termed the issue of giving party nominations in the union parishad elections as "miserable" while speaking at an event held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

"The nomination seekers call each other Razakars. We are investigating the allegations and taking action," he said. 

"I am not against businessmen doing politics but when politics is used as a business tool, I hate it. Many people in this country have started businesses after being leaders in politics," said Quader. 

Obaidul Quader alleged plots of using cocktails and petrol bombs are being hatched again in Bangladesh.

"The BNP is the reliable address of communal forces," he added. 

Urging the public to maintain communal harmony in the country, he said, "More Muslims live in India than in Bangladesh. If we risk the lives of about one crore Hindus in Bangladesh, the lives of 20 crores Muslims in India will be at risk." 

He also assured of serving justice to those who are responsible for communal violence. 

Speaking in the programme, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said political stability is the key to development.

"If there is political stability, it will be possible to maintain the pace of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Union Parishad / UP Election / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF