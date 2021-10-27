Failing to get nominations, some AL leaders terming candidates 'Razakar': Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the leaders and activists of the party are accusing each other of being Razakars after failing to get party nominations.

Senior party officials are hearing these allegations while selecting candidates for the party's nomination for chairman post in the ongoing union parishad elections, Quader said.

The AL general secretary termed the issue of giving party nominations in the union parishad elections as "miserable" while speaking at an event held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

"The nomination seekers call each other Razakars. We are investigating the allegations and taking action," he said.

"I am not against businessmen doing politics but when politics is used as a business tool, I hate it. Many people in this country have started businesses after being leaders in politics," said Quader.

Obaidul Quader alleged plots of using cocktails and petrol bombs are being hatched again in Bangladesh.

"The BNP is the reliable address of communal forces," he added.

Urging the public to maintain communal harmony in the country, he said, "More Muslims live in India than in Bangladesh. If we risk the lives of about one crore Hindus in Bangladesh, the lives of 20 crores Muslims in India will be at risk."

He also assured of serving justice to those who are responsible for communal violence.

Speaking in the programme, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said political stability is the key to development.

"If there is political stability, it will be possible to maintain the pace of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also spoke on the occasion.