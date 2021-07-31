Factory workers lift blockade in Rangpur after police arranges bus to Dhaka

Thousands of factory workers blocked the Dhaka-bound highway in Rangpur failing to get vehicles to reach Dhaka under strict lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

The protesters, mostly RMG workers, gathered at the Modern intersection of Rangpur city from adjacent Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts. They were in their way to Dhaka on empty cargo trucks which were stopped by police.

Infuriated passengers then put up a blockade on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway following the embargo at 10am.

The workers demanded that they be allowed to travel to Dhaka by any means.

After a few hours, the workers lifted the blockade following discussions with the police who arranged a BRTC double-decker bus for them to reach Dhaka.

According to the Dhaka-bound workers, their presence in factories of Dhaka is necessary as they might get sacked unless they report for their duties by Saturday.

The government has announced to reopen factories within the capital from Sunday.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Maruf Hossain said, "Arrangement has been made for the protesting workers to reach Dhaka. A BRTC double-decker bus will carry them to their destinations. Following the arrangement, they lifted the blockade."