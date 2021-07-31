Factory workers lift blockade in Rangpur after police arranges bus to Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Factory workers lift blockade in Rangpur after police arranges bus to Dhaka

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 05:49 pm
RMG workers blockding Dhaka-Rangpur highway. Photo: TBS
RMG workers blockding Dhaka-Rangpur highway. Photo: TBS

Thousands of factory workers blocked the Dhaka-bound highway in Rangpur failing to get vehicles to reach Dhaka under strict lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

The protesters, mostly RMG workers, gathered at the Modern intersection of Rangpur city from adjacent Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts. They were in their way to Dhaka on empty cargo trucks which were stopped by police.

Infuriated passengers then put up a blockade on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway following the embargo at 10am.

The workers demanded that they be allowed to travel to Dhaka by any means.

After a few hours, the workers lifted the blockade following discussions with the police who arranged a BRTC double-decker bus for them to reach Dhaka.

According to the Dhaka-bound workers, their presence in factories of Dhaka is necessary as they might get sacked unless they report for their duties by Saturday.

The government has announced to reopen factories within the capital from Sunday.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Maruf Hossain said, "Arrangement has been made for the protesting workers to reach Dhaka. A BRTC double-decker bus will carry them to their destinations. Following the arrangement, they lifted the blockade."

Top News / Districts

Rangpur / blockade / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house