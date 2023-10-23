Factory workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur demanding wage hike

Workers of several factories blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur today demanding a hike in the minimum wages.

The agitating workers gathered in the Mouchak area of Kaliakore upazila on Monday (23 October) morning and blocked the highway.

"Hundreds of workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway. Workers who are not partaking in the movement are also being taken out of the factories. Police officials are talking to the workers to bring the situation under control," Mouchak police outpost Officer-in-Charge Md Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

Members of the Gazipur Industrial Police went to the spot to bring the situation under control, he added.

Many of the protesting workers were seen chanting slogans demanding wage hikes.

Photo: TBS

According to the factory workers and the police, the workers of Purbani Group's Karim Textile Factory in the Telirchala area of the upazila started a protest demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk15,000.

Meanwhile, the workers of Lagos Apparels, Hydro Oxide Sweater Factory, APS Apparels, and Bay Footwear Factory joined them and started protesting.

At one point, the workers blocked traffic on both sides of the highway. People travelling on that road have suffered due to this.

Some of the workers, who did not want to be named, said that the salary they are paid is not enough to support their families. Considering the current situation, they called for a minimum monthly salary of Tk23,000.