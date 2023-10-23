Factory workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur demanding wage hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 02:08 pm

Related News

Factory workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur demanding wage hike

The agitating workers gathered in the Mouchak area of Kaliakore upazila on Monday (23 October) morning and blocked the highway

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 02:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Workers of several factories blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur today demanding a hike in the minimum wages. 

The agitating workers gathered in the Mouchak area of Kaliakore upazila on Monday (23 October) morning and blocked the highway.

"Hundreds of workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway. Workers who are not partaking in the movement are also being taken out of the factories. Police officials are talking to the workers to bring the situation under control," Mouchak police outpost Officer-in-Charge Md Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard. 

Members of the Gazipur Industrial Police went to the spot to bring the situation under control, he added. 

Many of the protesting workers were seen chanting slogans demanding wage hikes.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to the factory workers and the police, the workers of Purbani Group's Karim Textile Factory in the Telirchala area of the upazila started a protest demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk15,000.

Meanwhile, the workers of Lagos Apparels, Hydro Oxide Sweater Factory, APS Apparels, and Bay Footwear Factory joined them and started protesting.

At one point, the workers blocked traffic on both sides of the highway. People travelling on that road have suffered due to this.

Some of the workers, who did not want to be named, said that the salary they are paid is not enough to support their families. Considering the current situation, they called for a minimum monthly salary of Tk23,000.

 

 

Top News

Highway / Dhaka Tangail Highway / RMG Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

4h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

6h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

7h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

3h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

20h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

21h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

1d | TBS World