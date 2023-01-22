Factory guard killed by truck in Gazipur, over 50 vehicles vandalised by RMG workers

More than 50 vehicles have been vandalised by RMG workers after a truck run over and killed a security guard of a factory in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on the Dhaka-Tangail highway on Sunday (22 January). At this time, three workers were injured.

"Factory workers set the truck on fire and vandalised more than fifty vehicles. At one point, the agitated workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Chandra area, bringing traffic on the route to a halt," said Konabari Highway Police Station Officer-n-Charge Atiqul Islam.

Photo: TBS

Attempts are being made to talk to the workers to control the situation. Gazipur district police have been informed to control the situation, he added.

Police said the deceased security personnel has been identified as Azadul Haque, 40.

According to eyewitnesses and police, some workers along with Azadul were going to the factory together this morning. Around 8am, a speeding truck hit Azadul and some workers. Azadul died on the spot.

Photo: TBS

After the accident, the angry factory workers set the truck on fire. The driver of the truck managed to escape after the accident. Later the fire was extinguished by the efforts of local people. They also blocked the road and vandalised vehicles. The truck involved in the accident has been impounded by the police.

Traffic on the highway has been closed for about two hours since the accident, it caused 5-kilometre long tailbacks on both sides of the highway.

Photo: TBS

Policemen are currently at the scene.