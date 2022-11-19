Fact check a must in tackling disinformation: Experts

Media industry experts, at a seminar in Dhaka, have said it is necessary to ensure checking the facts in dealing with the fake news as disinformation is not a big threat only for journalism but to freedom of expression.

While addressing the event on "Fact-checking for Journalism learners", communication and journalism academics and media experts also put emphasis on inclusion of fact-checking courses in the curriculum of universities and media workers must be skilled in fact checking to prevent the fake news.

Management and Resource Development Initiative (MRDI), in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, organised the event at the Daily Star Centre in the capital on Saturday.

In the main article presentation, Professor Md Mashihur Rahman, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Rajshahi, said vested quarters spread rumours very deliberately. But all the false information is not only limited to social media, the mainstream media is also spreading this misinformation and fake news sometimes due to lack of fact-checking.

"A study showed that a total of 232 fake news stories were identified on 38 topics in 72 newspapers of the country in the first six months (January-June) of 2022."

He further said new technology, the widespread use of the internet has increased the extent of spreading fake news as disinformation can be created and disseminated online much faster and at much lower cost than broadcast and print media.

Moreover, online content can be created very attractively using multimedia including text, graphics, audio, video and even animation, he added.

In the seminar, Shawkat Hossain, head of online at the daily Prothom Alo, said, "Fact checking has become very complicated now. But if there is a mistake online, you have to correct it, you have to confess the incorrectness.

Reaz Ahmed, executive editor of Dhaka Tribune, said the pressure to publish the news first causes the chances to make mistakes.

The media should educate their staff about fact-checking, so that they do not make news based-on wrong information.

Zahid Nawaz Khan, news editor of Channel I, said, "When it comes to wrong or fake information, news persons should be careful about the groups that spread fake news in an organised manner."

Morshed Noman, chief correspondent of Dainik Bangla, said online propaganda of various groups, statements of leaders of political parties are not verified. Media trials are seen in the media, which should not be.

Shahnaz Sharmin, chief reporter of Nagrik TV, said there is competition in the media's newsroom. Once fake news spreads in the midst of this competition, it spreads quickly.

AFP Fact-check, Bangladesh Editor Qadaruddin Shishir said "Fake news is published in the country's top media almost every month. Most of these news sources are online, Twitter. But if you check further, none of these can be found. If there are courses in this regard in the universities, the practice of checking the facts will increase.

Professor of Communication and Journalism Department of Chittagong University Md Shahidul Haque urged media workers to give special importance on political fact-check in verifying information.

"We are going to add fact-checking to our department's curriculum, starting this year," he said.

Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, representative of The Asia Foundation, Jahangirnagar University teacher Rakib Ahmed, Jagannath University teacher Shah Md Nasir Khan, Khulna University teacher Abdullah Abusayed Khan, Barisal University teacher Imran Hossain, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) teacher Sumon Rahman, Cumilla University Mass Communication and Journalism teacher Kazi Anis, North South University teacher SM Rezwan Ul Alam were also present at the event.