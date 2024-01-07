Fact check: Did Shakib Al Hasan hit a supporter today?

Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Mahbub Rinad
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Mahbub Rinad

A video showing popular cricketer and Awami League candidate for Magura-1 Shakib Al Hasan hitting a supporter went viral on social media today (7 January).

It grabbed netizens attention with many criticising the cricketer-turned-politician for choosing violence. 

There has been strong debate over the origin of the video. 

In the video, Shakib is seen being crowded by his supporters and struggling to walk through the crowd. 

At one point, someone from behind pulled Shakib's shirt and asked him to say something, at which point Shakib turned around and slapped him. 

It was claimed that the video is from today's incident and various media published news based on the video.

The Business Standard could not independently verify its authenticity or origin date.

However, as per a Somoy News report, the video is a few days old. 

The Somoy report stated that the video is from 3 January when Shakib went to Awami League's rally in Faridpur to meet the prime minister.

Besides, the same video had been posted by a Facebook ID yesterday under a different title, which proves that the video is not from today, the report said.

Earlier today, Shakib Al Hasan cast his vote in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls in the Magura-1 seat at 8am.

