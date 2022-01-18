Facebook mistakenly memorialises Taslima Nasrin’s account as ‘remembering’  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:38 pm

Related News

Facebook mistakenly memorialises Taslima Nasrin’s account as ‘remembering’  

Her post described her views on life after death, wherein she said she would have her dead body donated to a hospital for research

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Facebook authorities have memorialised noted author Taslima Nasrin's account as "remembering" within hours of a post she wrote expressing some thoughts on the occasion of her inevitable demise, on Tuesday.

Her Facebook timeline reads, "Remembering Taslima Nasrin: We hope that people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life."

"Taslima Nasreen is an award-winning writer, physician, feminist, humanist and human rights defender," wrote the social media authorities.

Photo: Taken from Facebook
Photo: Taken from Facebook

According to Facebook's settings, "The word 'remembering' will be shown next to the person's name on their profile (when reported dead). Depending on the privacy settings of the account, friends can share memories on the memorialised timeline. Content the person shared (example: photos, posts) stays on Facebook and is visible to the audience it was shared with."

Her post described her views on life after death, wherein she said she would have her dead body donated to a hospital for research, as opposed to burial or cremation.

However, the exiled writer was last seen active on her social media account on the same day. There have been no reports of her death whatsoever.

Top News

Facebook / Taslima Nasrin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

6h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

8h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

10h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

58m | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

58m | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

58m | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant