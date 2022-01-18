Facebook mistakenly memorialises Taslima Nasrin’s account as ‘remembering’  

Photo: Collected

Facebook authorities have memorialised noted author Taslima Nasrin's account as "remembering" within hours of a post she wrote expressing some thoughts on the occasion of her inevitable demise, on Tuesday.

Her Facebook timeline reads, "Remembering Taslima Nasrin: We hope that people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life."

"Taslima Nasreen is an award-winning writer, physician, feminist, humanist and human rights defender," wrote the social media authorities.

Photo: Taken from Facebook

According to Facebook's settings, "The word 'remembering' will be shown next to the person's name on their profile (when reported dead). Depending on the privacy settings of the account, friends can share memories on the memorialised timeline. Content the person shared (example: photos, posts) stays on Facebook and is visible to the audience it was shared with."

Her post described her views on life after death, wherein she said she would have her dead body donated to a hospital for research, as opposed to burial or cremation.

However, the exiled writer was last seen active on her social media account on the same day. There have been no reports of her death whatsoever.