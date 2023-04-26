Facebook adds to be unavailable or limited for Bangladesh until further notice

A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's official advertisement services are to be "unavailable or limited" for Bangladesh until further notice due to the ongoing dollar crisis, said Meta's revenue collection agent Httpool Bangladesh Limited.

In a letter addressed to clients on Tuesday, Httpool Bangladesh Limited Director Sunny Nagpal said the company was having difficulty finding available dollars as well as to remit the Meta revenue abroad.

As a result there will be limited availability of ad space on the Meta platform offered by Httpool, the letter reads.

The digital advertising clients might face less or no ad space, Httpool said, adding that it was working diligently to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Social media platform Facebook has emerged as the largest digital ad platform in Bangladesh due to a significant user base and their higher browsing hours every day.