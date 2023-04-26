Facebook adds to be unavailable or limited for Bangladesh until further notice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Facebook adds to be unavailable or limited for Bangladesh until further notice

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp's official advertisement services are to be "unavailable or limited" for Bangladesh until further notice due to the ongoing dollar crisis, said Meta's revenue collection agent Httpool Bangladesh Limited.

In a letter addressed to clients on Tuesday, Httpool Bangladesh Limited Director Sunny Nagpal said the company was having difficulty finding available dollars as well as to remit the Meta revenue abroad.

As a result there will be limited availability of ad space on the Meta platform offered by Httpool, the letter reads.

The digital advertising clients might face less or no ad space, Httpool said, adding that it was working diligently to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Social media platform Facebook has emerged as the largest digital ad platform in Bangladesh due to a significant user base and their higher browsing hours every day.

 

 

 

Top News

Dollar crisis / Meta / advertisement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A guide for Bangladeshi students looking to study in India

4h | Pursuit
Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

1h | TBS Stories
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

45m | TBS Stories
This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

5h | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt