Eyewitness account: Police beat up JU students leaving campus, threaten to shoot them

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 08:13 pm

Screengrab from a video by TBS
Screengrab from a video by TBS

Around 7:30pm, some students got on a microbus from Jahangirnagar University and began to exit the campus. 

After travelling a short distance, they were stopped by police. 

The policemen then forced the door of the microbus to be opened and began to attack the students indiscriminately. 

They opened both doors and started kicking the students and hitting them with rifle butts. 

One of the policemen then suddenly pointed his rifle at the students, ready to shoot, when others stopped him. 

Prothom Alo University representative Abdullah Al Mamun was brutally beaten by the policemen as he was recording the video during the incident. 

When other journalists came forward to save him, they were also beaten.

At that time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Kafi described the incident as "unwanted" and assured the journalists present that the concerned police officer would be identified and action would be taken against him.

This report is based on an eyewitness account of our reporter

