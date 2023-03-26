Extraordinary economic dev among Bangladesh's many achievements: UN says on Independence Day 

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Extraordinary economic dev among Bangladesh's many achievements: UN says on Independence Day 

UNB
26 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis. Photo: Collected
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis. Photo: Collected

Congratulating Bangladesh, the United Nations on Sunday (26 March) said Bangladesh has many accomplishments -- extraordinary economic development, a significant cultural legacy, leadership on a global stage for climate-vulnerable countries, and immense generosity in welcoming and hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees. 

"The hospitality of Bangladesh's diverse people is just one of the many facets of a country that my colleagues and I have been fortunate to experience every day," UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in a press statement on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the 52nd anniversary of independence," she said.

Over the last 52 years, Bangladesh has made impressive and remarkable achievements: evolving from a war-torn country to one of the leading economic powers in South Asia, standing at the threshold of upcoming graduation from least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026, and planned achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030, she said. 

The UN fully supports Bangladesh's commitments to economic and sustainable development and appreciates the strong and long-lasting relationship with Bangladesh and our shared values. 

The constitution of the country, which was adopted even before Bangladesh had formally become a member of the United Nations in 1974, guarantees fundamental human rights. The right to freedom of speech, religion, movement and assembly, the right to speak one's own language and other rights that are in line with the UN charter, said the UNRC. 

"Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day!" — she added. 

Top News

Bangladesh / UN / Independence Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

1h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

2h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

2h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

2h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

2h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year