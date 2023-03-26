Extraordinary economic dev among Bangladesh's many achievements: UN says on Independence Day 

Congratulating Bangladesh, the United Nations on Sunday (26 March) said Bangladesh has many accomplishments -- extraordinary economic development, a significant cultural legacy, leadership on a global stage for climate-vulnerable countries, and immense generosity in welcoming and hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees.

"The hospitality of Bangladesh's diverse people is just one of the many facets of a country that my colleagues and I have been fortunate to experience every day," UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in a press statement on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the 52nd anniversary of independence," she said.

Over the last 52 years, Bangladesh has made impressive and remarkable achievements: evolving from a war-torn country to one of the leading economic powers in South Asia, standing at the threshold of upcoming graduation from least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026, and planned achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030, she said.

The UN fully supports Bangladesh's commitments to economic and sustainable development and appreciates the strong and long-lasting relationship with Bangladesh and our shared values.

The constitution of the country, which was adopted even before Bangladesh had formally become a member of the United Nations in 1974, guarantees fundamental human rights. The right to freedom of speech, religion, movement and assembly, the right to speak one's own language and other rights that are in line with the UN charter, said the UNRC.

"Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day!" — she added.