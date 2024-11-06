'Extortion, violence': BNP issues show-cause notice to vice-chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury

The BNP has issued a show-cause notice to its Vice-Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury, following serious allegations outlined in a report by a party-formed investigation committee.

The notice, signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, accuses Chowdhury of involvement in extortion, violence, and disrespectful behaviour towards party leadership in Chattogram's Raozan upazila.

The investigation report claims that Chowdhury compiled a list of wealthy businesspersons in the region, from whom he allegedly extorted large sums of money, regardless of political affiliation.

Among the most alarming accusations is the claim that he demanded Tk1.5 crore from an expatriate businessman, Yasin, based in Oman.

After Yasin refused to comply, the report alleges that Chowdhury's associates set fire to his house in Raozan as an act of retaliation.

In another incident, Chowdhury allegedly demanded Tk1 crore from businessman Mohammad Forkan. When the demand was unmet, Chowdhury's goons are said to have physically tortured Forkan.

The investigation further suggests that these extortion activities created a climate of fear, with local businesses and entrepreneurs, including those based abroad, being subjected to rampant extortion under Chowdhury's direction.

In addition to the allegations of violence and extortion, the notice addresses Chowdhury's reported comments about the formation of a local committee in Raozan.

Allegedly, Chowdhury dismissed the need for any such committee, stating, "No need to form a committee in Raozan; I will manage my own area."

The BNP sees this as a direct challenge to the leadership of the acting chairman, displaying insubordination and disrespect.

The BNP also raised concerns about Chowdhury's return to the country after six years and his alleged actions in inciting instability by hiring both local and foreign criminals to create unrest.

These actions, according to the party, have adversely affected the political climate in Raozan, Rangunia, Sitakunda, and other nearby areas.

The party has instructed Chowdhury to submit a written explanation within three days to the central office in Nayapaltan.