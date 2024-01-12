External attempts to influence Bangladesh's election results observed: Russia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

External attempts to influence Bangladesh's election results observed: Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favorable conditions for the free expression of voters’ will in this situation.

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 09:37 pm
External attempts to influence Bangladesh&#039;s election results observed: Russia

There were external attempts to influence Bangladesh's election outcome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a regular briefing in Moscow on Friday.

"Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose not to participate in the election process. External attempts to influence the election's outcome were observed, as we mentioned on 22 November and 15 December 2023," a Facebook post from Russia's Embassy in Dhaka quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.

She mentioned that the leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favorable conditions for the free expression of voters' will in this situation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Local observers and over 200 international observers, including those from Russia, have confirmed the legitimacy of the election and its adherence to generally accepted standards," said Maria Zakharova. Andrey Shutov, a member of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, headed the Russian delegation to Bangladesh.

The Awami League formed the government for the fourth straight time on Thursday following its victory in the 7 January election. The ruling Bangladesh Awami League secured 222 out of the 300 seats in the parliament, winning the majority of votes.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on assuming office.

Top News

Russia / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

14h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

1d | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

1d | Videos
Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

4h | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

1d | Videos