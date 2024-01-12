External attempts to influence Bangladesh's election results observed: Russia

There were external attempts to influence Bangladesh's election outcome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a regular briefing in Moscow on Friday.

"Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose not to participate in the election process. External attempts to influence the election's outcome were observed, as we mentioned on 22 November and 15 December 2023," a Facebook post from Russia's Embassy in Dhaka quoted Maria Zakharova as saying.

She mentioned that the leadership of Bangladesh should be recognised for creating favorable conditions for the free expression of voters' will in this situation.

"Local observers and over 200 international observers, including those from Russia, have confirmed the legitimacy of the election and its adherence to generally accepted standards," said Maria Zakharova. Andrey Shutov, a member of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, headed the Russian delegation to Bangladesh.

The Awami League formed the government for the fourth straight time on Thursday following its victory in the 7 January election. The ruling Bangladesh Awami League secured 222 out of the 300 seats in the parliament, winning the majority of votes.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on assuming office.