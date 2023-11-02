Expose real character of BNP to the world: PM to journalists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the country's journalists to expose the real face of the BNP before the international community as the opposition party's activists attacked the media personnel who were covering their 28 October rally.

"You, journalists, should expose internationally the real character of those who attacked you while performing duty," she said.

The premier was addressing the Delegates Conference-2023 of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at the National Press Club in the city.

Noting that the anti-liberation forces have no right in Bangladesh, she said, "Those who believe in terrorism and militancy have no right here. They don't want the welfare of the people of this country and they are foes of the people."

The prime minister said the attackers of journalists and police must pay as some 30 journalists were injured in the attacks carried out by BNP men on 28 October last.

She said the BNP men carried out attacks even in disguise on that day, believing that they could remain unidentified and escape punishment. But they've finally been caught, she said.

"They carried such misdeeds. Those who kill and attack journalists and police must face punishment," she said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke as the special guest at the function chaired by BFUJ President Omar Faruque.

BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad conducted the event, while President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury and leaders of different units of BFUJ spoke on the occasion.

At the function, former BFUJ leaders were honoured with crests.