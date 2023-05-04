Explosion at unauthorised gas cylinder refill factory in Ashulia

An explosion occurred at an unauthorised gas cylinder storage and refill factory in Ashulia, Dhaka today.

Gas cylinders started bursting one after another around 6am Thursday (4 May) at the gas cylinder storage and refill factory in the Kathgoira area of Ashulia, said locals. The fire then spread to the whole factory.

"Two units of fire service reached the spot and brought the fire under control in 45 minutes, said Abu Sayem Masum, senior station officer of Jirabo Modern Fire Service.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as it was dawn. Because of the way the cylinders exploded, there would have been a serious accident if there were people around," the officer added.

The factory did not even have a fire license and used to refill LPG gas from bigger cylinders to smaller ones.