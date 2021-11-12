Explosion on oil-tanker vessel in Sugandha river leaves 1 dead, 7 burnt 

Photo Courtesy/ Prothom Alo
Photo Courtesy/ Prothom Alo

Explosion on an oil tanker vessel in Sugandha river in Jhalakathi left one crew member of the ship dead and seven others with burn injuries.

The explosion on the oil tanker vessel, "Sagar Nandini-3" took place at around 8:15am on Friday (12 November). 

At that time, the vessel was near Padma Oil Company on the banks of Sugandha river, reports the Prothom Alo.

The deceased was identified as Kamruzzaman, 45, a crew member of the ship. 

On information, a team from Jhalakathi Fire Service went to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Seven other crew members of the ship suffered severe burn injuries. They were rushed to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

According to Padma Oil Company sources in Jhalakathi, the ship came to the depot of Padma Oil Company on 10 November after loading fuel oil from Chattogram and was on the south bank of the Sugandha River to unload diesel after unloading petrol at the depot.

At that time, there were 13 workers on board. 

One of injured crew members rescued, Rubel Hossain, said that while trying to start the generator in the engine room of the ship this morning a sudden explosion took place and the ship caught fire - leaving most of the crew members on board burnt.

Meanwhile, after hearing the news of the incident, Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Md Johar Ali, Superintendent of Police Fatiha Yasmin, and senior officials of Padma Oil Company inspected the ship damaged in the blast.
 

Gas tanker explosion / Tanker Blast

