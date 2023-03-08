Explosion might have been caused by gas leak: Buet prof on Gulistan blast

According to Dr Syeda Sultana Razia, a professor at the Chemical Engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the size of the explosion suggests that it may have been caused by a gas leak, either from a pipeline or an LPG.

In a phone conversation with The Business Standard, she said, "The explosion was significant, and it could not have been caused by sewer gas. I am speaking from my technical knowledge and expertise in process safety, chemical safety and security, distillation and separation processes, and effluent treatment."

Dr Razia's comments referred to the Gulistan building explosion, which resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people and injured over 120 individuals on Tuesday.

Despite the possibility of a gas pipeline leak, there has been no news about it yet. Dr Razia cited the Moghbazar explosion, which was caused by a gas leak, as an example. She also stated that there were no updates on whether the building had sustained any fire damage.

However previously on the day, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has declared the Gulistan's seven-storey building "unusable".

Rescuers pulled out two more bodies from under the rubble of the collapsed seven-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 19.