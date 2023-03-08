Explosion might have been caused by gas leak: Buet prof on Gulistan blast

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:11 pm

Related News

Explosion might have been caused by gas leak: Buet prof on Gulistan blast

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:11 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

According to Dr Syeda Sultana Razia, a professor at the Chemical Engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the size of the explosion suggests that it may have been caused by a gas leak, either from a pipeline or an LPG.

In a phone conversation with The Business Standard, she said, "The explosion was significant, and it could not have been caused by sewer gas. I am speaking from my technical knowledge and expertise in process safety, chemical safety and security, distillation and separation processes, and effluent treatment."

Dr Razia's comments referred to the Gulistan building explosion, which resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people and injured over 120 individuals on Tuesday.

Despite the possibility of a gas pipeline leak, there has been no news about it yet. Dr Razia cited the Moghbazar explosion, which was caused by a gas leak, as an example. She also stated that there were no updates on whether the building had sustained any fire damage.

However previously on the day, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has declared the Gulistan's seven-storey building "unusable".

Rescuers pulled out two more bodies from under the rubble of the collapsed seven-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 19.

Top News

fire / Gulistan blast / Gas leak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

16h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

6h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

8h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

5h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

14h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year