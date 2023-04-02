Explore new overseas employment opportunities, send skilled workers there: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today emphasised exploring overseas employment opportunities in new countries and sending skilled workforce there, urging expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittance to the country through legal channels.



"We have to find new employment areas and new countries (for sending workforce). We will arrange befitting training (for the workers) that a country needs," she said.



The Premier said this while delivering the introductory speech at the second meeting of the national steering committee on expatriates' welfare and overseas employment at her official residence Ganabhaban.



Mentioning that the government has already started sending workers to a few new countries, she said "We have to send skilled workforce and that is why we've arranged multipurpose training facilities for our workers."



"If we can send skilled workforce through proper training, we have a big opportunity to attain economic solvency," she added.



She also asked the officials concerned to look into the matters so that Bangladeshi expatriate workers stay well and encourage them to send remittances using legal channels.