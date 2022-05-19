Explanation by Mahfuz Anam

File photo of Mahfuz Anam
File photo of Mahfuz Anam

A day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark on him centring Padma Bridge, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam issued a statement on Thursday explaining his position.

His statement reads as -

"Yesterday, Wednesday, 18th May, during her speech marking her homecoming from exile Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a reference to me and  said  "… Dr. Yunus and, we have heard that Mahfuz Anam, they went to America, went to the State Department and sent email to Hillary(Clinton). Anyway the World Bank President, on his last working day, not in any Board meeting, stopped the funding of Padma Bridge."

I categorically state that I made no such trip to the US, never visited the State Department, never sent any email to Hillary Clinton, never had any meeting or communication in any form with the World Bank President in any matter directly or indirectly connected with the Padma Bridge funding or any issue relating to Padma Bridge either in Washington or in any other place or in any other city of the World.

I respectfully and humbly state that comments made about me are not founded on facts."

